COVID-19 in Toronto: City prepares to open farmers' markets, city-run child-care centres

Mayor John Tory says the city is preparing to reopen some of the child-care centres it runs, as Toronto continues to see a gradual decline in new COVID-19 cases.

At a news conference Friday afternoon, Tory said the city will close its emergency daycare centres by June 26 and reopen 11 city-run centres by June 29.

Of the remaining child-care centres:

10 will open in July.

19 will open in September.

Seven are "on hold pending further analysis."

Tory said city staff will work with families using the emergency centres to provide them with an alternative.

Staff will also prioritize child-care spaces, taking into account factors such as parents who must return to work in-person.

"[Child-care centres] will be absolutely critical to ensuring the success of our economy over the next few years," Tory said Friday.

City launches new dashboard to track containment progress

Dr. Eileen de Villa, the city's medical officer of health, announced Friday that Toronto Public Health has launched a new COVID-19 dashboard, looking at virus spread and containment, lab testing trends, health system capacity, and public health system capacity.

To track these four categories, the city will assign a red, yellow, or green colour to reflect the current status.

Toronto's virus spread and containment, as well as laboratory testing, currently sit in the yellow zone, which is the middle of the range.

De Villa said these positive indicators support the city's current approach to safely and gradual reopening.

We are pleased to launch our new <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID19?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#COVID19</a> monitoring dashboard that summarizes our progress in the fight against <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID19?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#COVID19</a> as we move towards safely reopening. See the dashboard on our website: <a href="https://t.co/0GGLAFtWDq">https://t.co/0GGLAFtWDq</a> <a href="https://t.co/SzthVkRHrn">pic.twitter.com/SzthVkRHrn</a> —@TOPublicHealth

But if the city enters red territory, that could mean officials need to rethink the reopening plan, de Villa said.

Toronto's health system capacity, meanwhile, currently sits in the green zone.

"We can't stay locked in our homes forever," said Coun. Joe Cressy, the board of health chair, at the news conference on Friday.

"Until there is a vaccine or a treatment, this is the new normal of living with COVID-19," he added.

"Reopening and living with COVID-19, there will be more cases ... there will be more deaths."

But he said the new dashboard acts like a "recovery scorecard" to monitor the city's reopening framework and inform measures to keep Torontonians safe and healthy.

City prepares to reopen farmers' markets

Meanwhile, the city is preparing to reopen farmers' markets — a decision it says was made in consultation with public health officials.

According to a release issued Friday, the city is working with market organizers to safely reopen the markers at the 22 city sites where they would regularly be located.

"Farmers' markets are valued members of the food supply chain and provide Torontonians with access to fresh fruits and vegetables, encourage residents to get outside and be physically active, and support the local agriculture sector," the release states.

Meanwhile, the outdoor market at St. Lawrence Market is set to open Saturday, and will remain open until the end of the "growing season" on Nov. 14.



The city says market organizers have worked with the city's CurbTO program to relocate the outdoor area onto Market Street between The Esplanade and Wilton Street to allow for physical distancing.

Lineup areas for the indoor and outdoor farmers' market will start on Market Street and both areas will operate every Saturday from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. Customers are "strongly encouraged" to wear masks while shopping.

Toronto had 114 new COVID-19 cases as of Thursday at 3 p.m., a number that brings the city's cumulative total to 13,063.

Here's a look at other key data points from the city:

Some 306 people remain in hospital with COVID-19.

Of those, 72 are in intensive care.

There have been 965 confirmed COVID-19-linked deaths.

The city says some 13 per cent of those who have been infected with the novel coronavirus have needed to be hospitalized.

More than 10 km of roads to be closed this weekend

Meanwhile, more than 10 kilometres of major roads will be closed this weekend as part of ActiveTO — a recently-implemented city initiative that blocks off roads to all but local traffic, bikers, runners and walkers.

The following closures are set to start Saturday at 6 a.m. and end Sunday at 11 p.m.: