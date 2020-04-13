COVID-19 in Ontario: Cases top 7,000 as province aims to increase testing
City of Toronto also reports 'lighter use' of busy parks as officers hand out tickets
There are now more than 7,000 cases of COVID-19 in Ontario, and just two days to go before the province expects to be processing 8,000 tests per day.
Last week, Premier Doug Ford and Health Minister Christine Elliott laid out Ontario's new testing strategy, which involves targeting vulnerable groups like long-term care home residents and first responders.
The government's goal is to process 8,000 tests a day by Wednesday and 16,000 a day by May 6 — a major jump from last week, which saw 4,097 new test results reported on Thursday and 5,573 on Friday.
On Sunday, health officials added 401 new cases to Ontario's total. Of those, 738 patients are hospitalized and 261 are in an intensive care unit.
New numbers are expected this morning at 10:30 a.m. ET.
New deaths at long-term care homes
Schlegel Villages, which manages long-term care and retirement homes around Ontario, issued a news release Sunday afternoon announcing five new COVID-19 deaths at two different facilities: Erin Meadows in Mississauga and Humber Heights in Etobicoke.
In total, there have been ten deaths at Schlegel facilities, and just under 40 staff members and 40 residents are reportedly infected with the virus.
We also learned on Sunday about the deaths of five residents at the Chartwell Gibson Long-term Care Residence in North York, Ont.
Toronto's busiest parks start to empty out
After an enforcement blitz over the weekend, Toronto officials say gatherings in parks are on a downward trend in the city as people get the hang of physical distancing.
In a statement, the city said officers issued 48 tickets to people who weren't following physical distancing rules at city parks on Sunday.
It also said that officers noticed "lighter use" of busy parks, and that the number of complaints being called into 311 had gone down — though there were still some issues in Trinity Bellwoods Park and along the waterfront.
On Saturday, the city said that officers would begin immediately issuing tickets, rather than trying to educate residents first.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.