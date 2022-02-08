Ontario reports 2,254 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and 474 in ICUs

Ontario is reporting a bump in hospitalizations of people with COVID-19 on Tuesday while the number of patients in intensive care sees a slight dip.

The Ministry of Health said Tuesday morning that as of Monday there were 2,254 people with COVID-19 in the province's hospitals. That's up from 2,155 the day before, but down from 3,091 at the same time last week. As some hospitals do not report figures on weekends, today's number is likely a more accurate reflection of the situation in the province.

About 56 per cent of those patients were admitted for COVID-related illnesses while 44 per cent were already in hospital when they tested positive for the virus, according to the ministry.

As of Monday, there were 474 patients with COVID-19 who required intensive care, down from 486 the day before and 568 the same time last week.

About 82 per cent of the people with COVID-19 in ICUs were admitted for reasons directly related to the virus.

The health ministry also reported an additional 42 COVID-19 deaths, pushing the province's official toll to 11,878.

As of this week, roughly 92 per cent of Ontarians aged twelve and older have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine while roughly 90 per cent of Ontarians aged 18 or older have received two doses, according to data from the ministry.