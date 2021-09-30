Toronto Public Health investigates possible COVID-19 exposures at 2 polling stations

Voters at two polling stations in Toronto are being asked monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms after possible exposure to the virus on election day.

Toronto Public Health (TPH) is investigating potential exposures at 975 Kingston Road and at Presteign Heights Elementary School, at 2570 St. Clair Avenue East.

"While the risk to the public remains low, TPH is advising everyone who attended these settings to self-monitor and seek immediate testing if they develop COVID-19 symptoms," the public health agency said Thursday.

"This applies to the public and staff, including those who are fully vaccinated."

Anyone at the polling stations from 9:30 a.m. to the end of ballot counting on Sept. 20 is being asked to self-monitor for 10 days, and be tested and self-isolate if they develop symptoms.

Elections Canada has also flagged a possible exposure at Kingston Road United Church at 975 Kingston Road dating back to Sept. 11 and 12 from 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The possible exposure was more than 10 days ago, but the public health agency said it was naming the location for the sake of transparency.