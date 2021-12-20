Booster eligibility expands to 18+ across Ontario as COVID-19 cases continue to rise
Renewed public health measures also in effect
Ontarians 18 and older will be able to book a COVID-19 vaccine booster through the provincial portal this morning, as long as it has been at least three months since getting the second shot.
The province announced Wednesday that it was expanding eligibility in an effort to bolster defences against the Omicron variant of COVID-19.
Pharmacies were able to start offering the boosters to younger adults on Friday, but now Ontarians can make appointments through the province's or a local public health unit's website.
There are also new public health restrictions in effect in Ontario, in a move Premier Doug Ford said was designed to protect against Omicron while the population gets boosters.
As of Sunday, restaurants, retailers, gyms and other indoor settings will only be allowed to open at 50 per cent capacity.
Indoor social gatherings are limited to a maximum of 10 people, while outdoor gatherings can only have 25.
