550 new COVID-19 cases in Ontario as provincial total tops 5,000

Ontario confirmed 550 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, an 11.6 per cent increase that brings the provincial total to 5,276.

It is the largest single-day increase in cases since the outbreak began.

The official tally includes 174 deaths, though CBC News has compiled data from regional public health units across the province and counted at least 193 COVID-19-linked deaths.

Some 1,102 people are awaiting test results. The province completed 3,237 tests since the last update, below the 5,000 tests per day expected by late March and far from the 19,000 tests per day public health officials hoped to do by the third week of April.

Minister of Health Christine Elliott said Tuesday Ontario currently has the capacity to run as many as 13,000 tests daily, but the province's 100 dedicated testing centres have not been submitting that many swabs each day.

Health authorities are currently tracking 58 COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care facilities in Ontario, including one in Bobcaygeon that has been connected to 26 deaths at Pinecrest Nursing Home.

Of the 605 cases that have been hospitalized:

246 are in intensive care units.

195 are on ventilators.

The data published this morning is a snapshot of the COVID-19 situation in Ontario as of 4 p.m. ET Tuesday.

The Ministry of Health also offered the following breakdown of total cases since Jan. 15:

46.1 per cent of cases are male, while 53.3 per cent are female.

36.4 per cent of cases are people 60 years of age and older.

Greater Toronto Area public health units account for nearly 52 per cent of cases.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is scheduled to hold a news conference at 1 p.m. ET at Queen's Park. It is expected he will be joined by Health Minister Christine Elliott and Monte McNaughton, minister of labour, training and skills development.

More to come