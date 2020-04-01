Ontario confirms 426 new COVID-19 cases, including 4 more deaths

Ontario confirmed 426 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, marking a 21.7 per cent increase in the total number of infections and the largest single-day jump in the province since the outbreak began.

The newly reported instances bring the provincial total to 2,392, including at least 37 deaths and 689 cases that are resolved, as of 4 p.m. ET yesterday.

A CBC Toronto analysis found, however, that the death toll in long-term care homes is more than double what the province had officially reported this week.

Another 3,135 people are awaiting test results, and a total of 57,874 tests have been approved.

The province provided this breakdown of the total cases since Jan. 15:

There's an even split when it comes to male and female patients.

The median age is 50, ranging in age from less than one to 105 years of age.

Greater Toronto Area public health units account for 56.0 per cent of cases.

11.3 per cent of those who have COVID-19 were hospitalized.

Given the current trends, Ontario's top doctor is imploring local health units to use their legal powers to "implement more aggressive" measures to ensure people with COVID-19 remain isolated, and to trace the contacts infected people have had are tracked more thoroughly.

"We must do more given the ongoing and increasing incidence of community transmission across the province," said Dr. David Williams in a memo to regional medical officers of health today.

Meanwhile, anyone being charged under the province's emergency powers is required to identify themselves, Ontario's solicitor general says.

Sylvia Jones says people could face hefty fines if they refuse to give their proper name, date of birth and address if asked by a provincial offences officer. That includes police officers, First Nations constables, special constables and municipal by-law enforcement officers.

Refusing to correctly identify oneself carries a fine of $750 or $1,000 for obstructing any person in exercising a power if a provincial offences officer issues a ticket.

The temporary power was approved by the province yesterday, under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act.

Further, failure to comply with an emergency order could carry punishments of up to one-year in jail or a fine of up to $100,000 for an individual, $500,000 for a director of a corporation, or $10,000,000 for a corporation itself.

"It is the responsibility of all Ontarians to do their part and respect the emergency orders in place," Jones said in a statement.

The province is also changing testing guidelines at the province's long-term care homes to try to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Under the new rules, which took effect Monday, every resident and staff member who shows symptoms of the virus must be tested, even after an outbreak has already been declared in the home.

Previously, testing was only conducted on the first few symptomatic residents to establish the existence of an outbreak.

Temporary COVID-19 unit

A hospital in Burlington is building a temporary COVID-19 unit in anticipation of a surge of patients.

Joseph Brant Hospital says the structure being built on hospital grounds will have 93 beds.

The hospital's chief of staff, Dr. Ian Preyra, says the pandemic response unit will allow the hospital to keep its critical care and high acuity beds for the sickest patients.

The Ministry of Health is also allowing all public hospitals to lease or acquire temporary space in institutions or other buildings such as hotels or retirement homes.

The ministry says hospitals could use those spaces to house COVID-19 or other patients.