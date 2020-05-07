As the Victoria Day long weekend approaches, Ontario Premier Doug Ford is telling seasonal residents heading up to cottage country to ensure they are physical distancing, while any would-be visitors are asked to stay home.

"We are still battling a terrible virus, so we are asking seasonal residents travelling to their cottages to practice the same public health measures as usual, including no public gatherings, avoiding nonessential travel as much as possible, and continue to practice social distancing," Ford said in a statement Thursday morning.

"Cottage country residents are known for their hospitality and normally they would be welcoming tourists with open arms right now. This year, however, they are asking visitors to help them fight the spread of COVID-19 and hold-off travelling to these regions until it is safe to do so."

Ford's message comes after a joint call with cottage country mayors on Wednesday. The premier had hinted during his daily briefings earlier this week that he would not issue an emergency order preventing cottage owners from travelling to their seasonal properties on the long weekend.

But today Ford stressed that the wishes of locals in cottage country communities be respected.

"I know Ontarians are eager to enjoy the great outdoors, but there will be plenty of long weekends to come," he said. "Right now, we need to focus on doing everything we can to protect the health and safety of all Ontarians."

The Ministry of Health confirmed 412 new cases of COVID-19 in its latest update, bringing the cumulative total in the province since the outbreak began to 18,722. Slightly more than 70 per cent of those cases are now resolved.

Ontario has also seen considerable jumps in COVID-19-linked deaths in recent days, primarily among long-term care residents. The death toll now sits at 1,545, based on reporting from regional public health units.

Updated figures are expected at 10:30 a.m. ET. An hour later, public health officials are holding a technical briefing for media on the province's plan to resume scheduled and elective surgeries.

Ford is then scheduled to hold his daily briefing at 1 p.m. You can livestream the news conference in this story.

Many observers will be watching for how many tests the province's network of labs processed in the last 24 hours. For three straight days, it has failed to meet a target of 16,000 tests processed per day.

