COVID-19 in Ontario: Shipment of N95 masks for health-care workers expected today

A shipment of badly needed medical masks is expected to be in the province today.

Premier Doug Ford said yesterday a shipment of about 500,000 masks had been held up at the Canada -U.S. border, but was expected in the province by the end of the day.

But Ford says the province is still facing a major shortage of key supplies and could be out of masks in less than two weeks, even with the new shipment.

He says domestic production is ramping up, but won't be able to top up supplies for several weeks.

Meanwhile, Ontario's first responders will be warned before they go to a site where they will come into contact with anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott says the alerts will ensure the health of those working on the front lines.

The information disclosed will be limited to the person's name, address, date of birth and whether the individual has had a positive test result.

The province is currently dealing with 4,347 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 168 deaths.

Updated numbers are expected around 10:30 a.m. ET.

Ford and Elliott will be joined by Finance Minister Rod Phillips at a news conference scheduled for 1 p.m. at Queen's Park.

Layoffs at the ROM

The Royal Ontario Museum is temporarily laying off some employees, while others — including executives — are taking a 20 per cent pay cut amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

In a memo sent to staff, ROM director and CEO Josh Basseches said that the institution will likely not reopen to the public until the end of June, or possibly later.

"In the over 100 years since the founding of the ROM, an extended closure due to external circumstances such as this pandemic has never occurred before," he said.

"The financial impacts on the museum as a result of the closure are sudden and profound."

Basseches said that without ticket and retail sales, food service and client events, as well as an anticipated drop in philanthropic contributions, the ROM does "not have sufficient resources to fully support salary costs."

As a result, he said, some employees will move to a reduced work week, while others will be required to take a temporary emergency leave of absence.

The museum will continue to pay full and part-time staff through April 10.

Donation bins overflowing

With donation bins overflowing and in some cases surrounded by illegally dumped garbage, Diabetes Canada has issued an open letter to community leaders and elected officials to help raise awareness about the issue.

The association, which stopped donation pickups on March 23 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said the bin situation is "posing a serious health and safety issue."

Many Canadians have used their extra time at home to declutter in recent weeks. However, with thrift stores closed and most bins taped off or full, there are few options available to donate items.

Diabetes Canada said it does not have the financial resources to deploy staff to clean the rubbish around its over 5,000 bins around the country.

The association said it has contacted government agencies to help remove the garbage, but efforts have been unsuccessful.

"Diabetes Canada donation bins are overflowing and some are becoming a dumping ground for well-meaning citizens who want to support our work," the open letter said.

The donation pickup stoppage resulted in the temporary layoff of over 500 staffers, the association said.