COVID-19 in Ontario: What you need to know today

Ontarians are waking up to the second day of non-essential businesses being closed in the province, as the number of COVID-19 cases nears 700.

It's likely the province will announce more confirmed cases shortly after 10:30 a.m. ET, given there are more than 10,000 cases under investigation.

Premier Doug Ford is scheduled to speak to reporters from Queen's Park at 1 p.m. ET, one day after his government introduced a multi-billion dollar support package intended to help ease the burden of the COVID-19 outbreak on health-care workers, businesses and families.

There are currently 688 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Ontario, including 13 deaths and eight cases that are resolved.

At a news conference on Wednesday, one of the province's top doctors said public health officials are changing how the resolved cases are measured. Until now, a case was not considered resolved until the infected person had two negative tests, performed at least 24 hours apart.

But Dr. Barbara Yaffe, Ontario's associate chief medical officer of health, said that the backlog on coronavirus tests has made that criteria untenable. Instead, a case will be marked resolved if the infected person feels fine after a two-week isolation period.

Yaffe also said Wednesday that those with mild symptoms will no longer be tested for COVID-19, and instead told to immediately self-isolate.

Meanwhile, memos obtained by CBC News suggest that major Toronto hospitals are rationing surgical masks and in some cases, administrators are urging nurses to use just one mask for an entire shift.

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott has repeatedly said that there is enough personal protect equipment (PPE) for front-line health-care workers. Elliott is scheduled to join Ford at his news conference today, and she will likely be pressed about the concerns of hospital staff.

The province has asked business if they can provide key equipment and supplies.

Municipalities face financial stress

A group representing Ontario's municipalities is asking the province to commit enough cash to keep cities from going into debt amid concerns that COVID-19 will throw them into a fiscal hole so deep they can't climb out.

Brian Rosborough, executive director of the Association of Municipalities Ontario, said the group has asked the province to give them enough money that they don't have to go into the red while they fund services such as paramedics, which are more important than ever during the pandemic.

"Municipalities are really going to have to be front and centre in the recovery effort, so the last thing they need is to manage this sort of operational deficit," Rosborough said. "Municipalities will be appealing to the province and to the federal government for backstop funding that will make sure municipalities can continue to deliver the important work that they do."

The need for funding is exacerbated by provincial rules that bar municipalities from budgeting deficits, which would give them only a year to get back into the black.

But Rosborough said changing those rules isn't the answer either.

"That would put municipalities in considerable unnecessary debt after this crisis passes," he said.

In Ontario, municipalities provide services that range from ambulances to police to road maintenance, which are also essential during a pandemic.