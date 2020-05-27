COVID-19 in Ontario: Emergency orders extended until June 9

Ontario extended its emergency orders to at least June 9 on Wednesday, as some areas of the province continue to see a concerning number of new cases of COVID-19.

That means that gatherings are still limited to up to five people. Outdoor playgrounds, public swimming pools and bars and restaurants — with the exception of takeout and delivery services — will all remain closed.

The state of emergency, which provides the legislative framework to enact emergency orders, was first implemented in mid-March and is set to expire on June 2. Given today's announcement, it is likely that it too will be extended.

The news comes after Ontario saw a renewed surge in daily COVID-19 cases over the last week, which Health Minister Christine Elliott linked to families getting together for Mother's Day earlier this month.

New cases took a dip yesterday, falling to 287, the fewest on any single day since March 31. However testing levels in the province remain far below capacity.

Updated figures are expected from the province at around 10:30 a.m. ET.

A CBC News analysis published this morning found that more than three-quarters of the active cases of COVID-19 currently listed in the province's database are found in the five public health units of Toronto, Peel, York, Durham and Halton regions.

Meanwhile, Premier Doug Ford is scheduled to make an announcement this afternoon in the wake of a devastating report on conditions inside five Ontario long-term care homes where Canadian Armed Forces members are currently serving.

As part of the emergency orders, Ontario's revised rules around staff redeployments at the province's 630 long-term care homes will also remain in place.

Ford's daily briefing is set for 1 p.m. His office says he will be joined by Elliott and Merrilee Fullerton, the minister responsible for long-term care. You'll be able to watch that news conference live in this story.