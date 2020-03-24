COVID-19 in Ontario: What you need to know today

The closure of all non-essential businesses in the province to help curb the spread of COVID-19 will take effect later today.

Premier Doug Ford announced the closures Monday to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

The closures start tonight at 11:59 p.m. and will last for at least 14 days.

The government says that Ontarians will still have access to grocery stores and pharmacies, and their power and telecommunications will continue to run.

Businesses that support IT infrastructure service providers, power generation, natural gas distribution and clean drinking water will also stay open.

Beer, wine and liquor stores have been giving the green light to continue operations, as have gas stations, taxis and vehicle repair businesses.

Ontario reported 78 new COVID-19 cases Monday — the largest increase in a day so far — bringing the provincial total to 503, including six deaths and eight cases that have fully resolved.

Updated numbers from the province are expected around 10:30 a.m. ET and again at 5:30 p.m.

Ford will speak to the media from Queen's Park at 1:00 p.m. He will be joined by Minister of Health Christine Elliott and Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines Greg Rickford and Finance Minister Rod Phillips.

