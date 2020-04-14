COVID-19 in Ontario: Legislature set to extend state of emergency for 28 days

The Ontario legislature will sit briefly today to extend a state of emergency in the province for another 28 days.

Premier Doug Ford announced the session on Monday, saying it is too early to start lifting any restrictions in the fight against COVID-19.

In previous such sittings, a limited number of politicians have been required to attend in order to respect the need for physical distancing.

Ford's government, which holds a majority, is expected to pass five other pieces of legislation to change some regulations for school boards, post-secondary institutions and municipalities during the pandemic.

Ford, meanwhile, is scheduled to hold his daily COVID-19 briefing after the sitting, at around 1:45 p.m. ET at Queen's Park.

Only a select number of MPPs will be in the legislature on Tuesday to ensure proper physical distancing is maintained. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press)

Ontario reported 421 new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the total number in the province since the outbreak began in January to 7,470.

CBC News has compiled data from regional health units and counted at least 344 COVID-19-linked deaths provincewide.

Updated figures are expected at 10:30 a.m.

Some 89 outbreaks have been reported in long-term care facilities in Ontario, while three homes have reported more than 20 deaths:

Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon: 29 deaths

Eatonville Care Centre in Toronto: 25 deaths

Seven Oaks in Toronto: 22 deaths

Doctors Without Borders aiding homeless

The organization overseeing Toronto's recovery centre for homeless residents diagnosed with COVID-19 says a major international group will help run the project.

Inner City Health Associates says Doctors Without Borders will be involved in the 400-bed shelter.

It says the organization has extensive experience in dealing with infectious disease outbreaks around the world.

The shelter is not yet open to the city's homeless patients.