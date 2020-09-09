Ontario sees drop in new COVID-19 cases, but testing levels plunge
The drop, though, comes as the number of test samples for the novel coronavirus processed by the province's labs fell below 18,000 for first time since August 5.
Province reported 149 newly confirmed infections of the novel coronavirus today
Ontario reported an additional 149 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, a relative decrease after two straight days with new case numbers not seen since late July.
Toronto, Peel and Ottawa were once again of particular note, with 50, 41 and 16 newly confirmed infections, respectively.
Twenty-eight of Ontario's 34 public health unit saw five or fewer additional cases, while 21 of those 28 had none, Health Minister Christine Elliott noted in a series of tweets.
More to come.
