Ontario reports new daily COVID-19 case numbers not seen since late July

Ontario reported 185 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, as well as 190 on Monday — the most on any single day since July 24.

Data for both days was released this morning because the province did not issue an updated report on Labour Day.

Toronto, Peel and Ottawa saw the most additional infections in today's update, with 48, 42 and 37, respectively.

Twenty-eight of Ontario's 34 public health units confirmed five or fewer further cases in today's report, while 18 of those 28 reported none at all, Health Minister Christine Elliot said in a series of tweets.

The five-day rolling average of new daily cases, a measure that smoothes peak and valleys in data, has been trending steadily upward since August 9.

