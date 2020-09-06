Ontario sees 158 new COVID-19 cases, marking 11th day of triple digits

Ontario reported an additional 158 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, marking the 11th day of daily case counts in triple digits.

After processing nearly 29,000 tests of the virus, 28 of the province's 34 health units reported five or fewer cases, Health Minister Christine Elliott said in a series of tweets. Of those 28 units, 19 reported no new cases at all.

The majority of the cases continue to be concentrated in Toronto, Peel Region, Ottawa and York Region with 49, 44, 21, and 16 cases, respectively.

Sunday's update brings Ontario's cumulative total to 43,161 cases since the outbreak began in late January. Of those, 90.2 per cent are considered resolved.

Sunday's update also showed a significant number of the new cases are among the 20 to 39 age group, accounting for 79 of the day's total case count.

There are currently 1,390 confirmed, active cases in Ontario, mostly in Peel Region and Toronto.

The number of patients in hospital has dropped to 52 from 58 reported on Saturday. One additional patient, however, is on a ventilator. Nine people are currently being ventilated and 15 people are in intensive care units.

The province confirmed two additional deaths from the novel coronavirus, bringing the current toll to 2,813.

A CBC News count, based on data from public health units, puts the actual toll at 2,851.