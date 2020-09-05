Ontario reports 169 new COVID-19 cases, highest daily case count since late July

Ontario reported an additional 169 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, its highest daily case count since July 24.

The new cases mark 10 days of daily case counts in the triple digits, with Saturday's cases driven by infections in three public health units, namely Peel Region, Toronto and Ottawa. The public health units reported 46, 42 and 30 additional cases, respectively, on Saturday.

A full 28 of the province's 31 other public health units confirmed five or fewer new COVID-19 infections, and 19 reported no new cases at all.

Ontario has now seen 43,003 cumulative confirmed cases of the virus since the outbreak began in late January. Of those, around 90.3 per cent are considered resolved. Another 106 were marked as resolved on Friday.

Ontario's official COVID-19 death toll sits at 2,811. But a CBC News count, based on data from public health units, puts the actual toll at 2,851.

Meanwhile, the province's network of labs processed more than 28,600 test samples for the novel coronavirus on Friday.

The number of patients in Ontario hospitals with confirmed infections dropped from 66 to 58. Of those, 14 are being treated in intensive care units, with eight on ventilators.

15 COVID-19 cases linked to 2 GTA church events

Meanwhile, public health units in Toronto and York regions are warning of a COVID-19 outbreak linked to two church events held in the Greater Toronto Area last month.

In a joint release issued on Friday evening, Toronto Public Health and York Region Public Health said the Miracle Arena for All Nations events took place on August 16 at the church's two locations — 20 Milvan Dr. in Toronto and 10800 Weston Rd. in Vaughan.

So far, a total of 15 people from across the GTA have since tested positive for the virus and the public health units say all of these cases can be tracked back to the events.

The health units said they believe there were people at the services who had the virus and were contagious.

They said anyone who has attended these events should monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms until Sept. 18.