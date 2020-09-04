Ontario sees 148 new COVID-19 cases, mostly in the GTA

Ontario reported another 148 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, mostly concentrated in just three public health units.

Peel Region saw 72 more cases, Toronto 41 and Ottawa 13. All 31 other public health units in the province confirmed five or fewer additional infections of the novel coronavirus, and 12 reported no new cases at all.

New daily cases in Peel, particularly in the Brampton area, have been steadily rising since August 31.

Further, newly confirmed infections in Peel and Toronto combined have been driving an upward trend in the five-day rolling average of daily cases in Ontario, which has been rising since a low on August 9.

Ontario has now seen a total of 42,834 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus since the outbreak began in late January. Of those, about 90.4 per cent are resolved, including 116 that were marked resolved in today's update.

There are now some 1,282 active cases of COVID-19 provincewide.

More to come.