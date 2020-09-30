Ontario health officials detail fall COVID-19 projections as province sees surge in new cases

Top health officials in Ontario are detailing possible scenarios for the spread of COVID-19 in the province during the fall this morning.

A briefing is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at Queen's Park in Toronto.

Slated to be there is Dr. David Williams, Ontario's chief medical officer of health, as well as Adalsteinn Brown, dean of the Dalla Lana School of Public Health at the University of Toronto, and Matthew Anderson, president and CEO of Ontario Health.

All three are members of the province's COVID-19 command table, which has guided the government's response since the outbreak of the respiratory illness began in late January.

The briefing comes as Ontario has seen a sharp rise in new daily cases in recent weeks. The Ministry of Health reported 554 new infections yesterday, and 700 on Monday.

The five-day rolling average of new daily cases, a measure that smooths peaks and valleys in data, has been steadily rising since reaching its low in the first two weeks of August.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said earlier this week that the province is seeing a second-wave of the illness.

The provincial government has been rolling out various elements of fall COVID-19 strategy over the last 10 days, including an effort to build capacity to process up to 50,000 test samples daily and a $500-million funding infusion for long-term care facilities.