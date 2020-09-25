Ontario reports 409 new COVID-19 cases, with half found in Toronto

Ontario reported an additional 409 cases of COVID-19 for a second straight day on Friday, with about two-thirds of those cases found in the Greater Toronto Area.

Toronto itself saw 204 new cases, while Peel reported 66 and Ottawa had 40.

The news comes as the province's network of labs processed 41,800 tests for the novel coronavirus, though that figure includes tests that were left out of yesterday's update due to a temporary outage at Public Health Ontario.

More to come.