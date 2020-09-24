Staffer in Premier Ford's office tests positive for COVID-19
News comes as Ford prepares to roll out additional elements of Ontario's fall COVID-19 plan
A junior staff member in Premier Doug Ford's office tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, his office said in a statement.
"The premier did not have any close contact or prolonged exposure with this staff member. All staff that had contact with their teammate will self-isolate and monitor for symptoms," wrote Ivana Yelich, spokesperson for the premier's office, in an email to media.
"The premier will closely monitor for symptoms and take appropriate next steps if necessary," she continued.
The news comes as Ford and Health Minister Christine Elliott prepare to roll out more details of the province's fall COVID-19 strategy. So far, the plan has included a flu shot campaign and a pledge to offer COVID-19 tests in up to 60 pharmacies by the end of this week.
CBC News has obtained a 21-page draft version of the plan, provided by a government source, in advance of more details being officially revealed later today.
The province reported 335 additional cases of the illness yesterday, after several consecutive days with new daily case counts above 400.
More to come.
With files from Lucas Powers
