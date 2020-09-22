Ontario reports 478 new COVID-19 cases, most since May 2

Ontario reported an additional 478 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the most on any single day since May 2 — which came shortly after community spread of the novel coronavirus is considered to have peaked in the province.

As has been the case in recent weeks, a majority of the new cases were concentrated in three public health units:

Toronto: 153

Peel Region: 95

Ottawa: 90

Several other areas of southern Ontario also recorded double-digit new daily cases:

York Region: 27

Waterloo: 27

Durham Region: 16

Hamilton: 12

Halton: 12

Middlesex-London: 12

Health Minister Christine Elliott said in a series of tweets that about 68 per cent of the newly confirmed cases in today's report are people under 40 years old. Some 67 per cent of yesterday's 425 cases were also in Ontarians under 40.

All of the figures in this story can be found in the provincial ministry of health's daily update, which includes data up until 4 p.m. the previous day. The number of cases for any particular region on a given day may differ from what is reported by the local public health unit.

More to come.