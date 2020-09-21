Ontario sees 425 new COVID-19 cases, most in more than 3 months

Premier Doug Ford is scheduled to hold a news conference beginning at 1 p.m. at Queen's Park. Ford's office says he will be joined by Minister of Health Christine Elliott and Dr. Barbara Yaffe, Ontario's associate chief medical officer of health.

You can watch it live in this story.

Ontario reported an additional 425 cases of COVID-19 on Monday, the most on any single day in three-and-a-half months.

Consistent with recent trends, the majority of new infections were concentrated in three public health units. Toronto saw 175, while Peel confirmed 84 and Ottawa 60. York Region confirmed another 20.

Several other regions reported double-digit increases:

Durham Region Health Department: 14

Region of Waterloo Public Health and Emergency Services: 13

Halton Region Public Health: 12

Health Minister Christine Elliott said in a series of tweets that about 67 per cent of cases in today's update are people under the age of 40.

Further, 18 of the newly confirmed cases are what the province classifies as "school-related." Eight are students, four are staff and six are categorized as "individuals not identified." There have now been a cumulative total of 90 student-related cases reported across Ontario since the new school year began.

Ontario has now seen a total of 47,274 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the outbreak began in late January. Of those, around 87 per cent are resolved, a figure that has been in decline for several weeks. Another 178 infections were marked resolved in today's report.

There are currently some 3,300 confirmed, active cases of the illness provincewide, the most since June 10.

Ontario's network of labs processed 31,700 tests for the novel coronavirus yesterday.

Meanwhile, there are 65 patients in Ontario hospitals with confirmed cases of COVID-19, up from a low of 32 in mid-August. The real figure could be even higher, the province noted in its report, because 35 hospitals did not report data from their daily bed census in time for it to be included in today's update.

Twenty-two of those patients are being treated in intensive care, and 12 are on ventilators.

The province's official death toll from the illness increased by two and now sits at 2,829. A CBC News count based on data provided directly by public health units put the real toll at 2,866.

All of the figures in this story can be found in the Ministry of Health's daily update, which includes data up until 4 p.m. the previous day. The number of cases for any particular region on a given day may differ from what is reported by the local public health unit.