Ontario sees 133 new COVID-19 cases, marking week-long stretch in triple digits
Resolved cases outpace newly confirmed cases in today's update
Ontario reported 133 additional cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, marking a week-long stretch of new daily case counts in the triple digits.
In a series of tweets, Health Minister Christine Elliott said that 29 of the province's 34 public health units saw five or fewer new cases yesterday, while 21 of those 29 confirmed no new infections at all.
The province has now seen a total of 42,554 confirmed infections of the novel coronavirus since the outbreak began in late January.
Public health officials also reported another 137 resolved cases in today's update, a considerable jump over the figures typically seen over the last several days.
There are now about 1,236 confirmed, active cases of COVID-19 provincewide.
Ontario's labs processed more than 24,000 test samples for the novel coronavirus since the last update, and another 18,273 were added to the queue to be completed.
Elliott noted that the province has now done more than three million tests.
More to come.
With files from Ania Bessonov
