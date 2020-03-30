9 COVID-19-linked deaths at Ontario nursing home reported since last week

Nine residents of a long-term care home in Ontario cottage country have died of COVID-19 complications since early last week, the facility's medical director said Monday.

All of the deaths at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobycaygeon, about 150 kilometres northeast of Toronto, occurred since last Tuesday.

Dr. Michelle Snarr confirmed they are all believed to be linked to the novel coronavirus.

As of last week, at least 34 of the facility's 66 staff members were experienced symptoms of COVID-19, CBC Toronto previously reported.

Ontario reported 211 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday, bringing the total number of cases to 1,355. It was the biggest one-day spike in cases yet.

The province also said that two more people died from the virus, bringing the total number of deaths to 23. Health officials noted that two of the deceased are not confirmed to have had the virus — but they are linked to the outbreak at Pinecrest.

The number of fully-resolved cases remains at eight, while some 7,200 people are still listed as being under investigation.

New numbers are expected from public health officials at 10:30 a.m. ET and again at 5:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, city officials in Toronto are set to update residents about the spread of COVID-19 today.

Toronto had 540 cases of the coronavirus as of Sunday — 28 more than the day before.

Four people have died in Toronto from the virus and at least 18 are in intensive care units. A CBC Toronto investigation found there may far more COVID-19 patients in ICUs than official numbers show.

Mayor John Tory, Fire Chief Matthew Pegg and the city's chief medical officer of health Dr. Eileen de Villa will be among officials providing an update on the situation later this afternoon.