Ontario reports record-high 797 new COVID-19 cases, also breaks testing record

Ontario reported 797 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the most on any single day since the outbreak began, while the province's labs processed nearly 48,500 tests — also a single-day record.

As has been the case in recent months, most of the new cases are concentrated in four public health units:

Toronto: 265

Ottawa: 182

Peel Region: 134

York Region: 78

About 57 per cent of the newly confirmed infections are in people under 40 years old, Health Minister Christine Elliott said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, another 695 cases were marked resolved in today's provincial report.

More to come.