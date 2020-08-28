Ontario reports record-high 797 new COVID-19 cases, also breaks testing record
Ontario reported 797 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the most on any single day since the outbreak began, while the province's labs processed nearly 48,500 tests — also a single-day record.
Ontario's labs processed nearly 48,500 tests as province pushes toward 50,000 target
Ontario reported 797 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the most on any single day since the outbreak began, while the province's labs processed nearly 48,500 tests — also a single-day record.
As has been the case in recent months, most of the new cases are concentrated in four public health units:
- Toronto: 265
- Ottawa: 182
- Peel Region: 134
- York Region: 78
About 57 per cent of the newly confirmed infections are in people under 40 years old, Health Minister Christine Elliott said in a tweet.
Meanwhile, another 695 cases were marked resolved in today's provincial report.
More to come.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.