Ontario sees 583 new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations continue steady rise
New cases concentrated once again in GTA and Ottawa
Ontario reported another 583 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, while the number of resolved infections outpaced new daily cases for the first time in months.
Some 707 cases were marked resolved in today's update, according to Minister of Health Christine Elliott. The seven-day average of new daily cases, however, remains at more than 600.
The newly confirmed cases were once again mainly concentrated in just four public health units:
- Toronto: 173
- Ottawa: 121
- York Region: 75
- Peel Region: 70
Other areas with double-digit increases include:
- Hamilton: 25
- Simcoe Muskoka: 23
- Waterloo Region: 17
- Halton Region: 15
- Durham Region: 12
- Middlesex-London: 12
About 60 per cent of new cases are people under 40 years old, Elliott added, including 69 students. Another 15 are school staff.
The number of people in Ontario hospitals with confirmed cases of COVID-19 continued its steady rise and now sits at 195, three more than yesterday. Forty-three of those patients are being treated in intensive care, while 28 are on ventilators. Both figures increased by two since the province's last report.
The province's network of labs processed more than 43,000 test samples for the novel coronavirus yesterday.
Ontario recently announced it would end testing for asymptomatic people at its 153 COVID-19 assessment centres, instead moving to an appointment-only model for those with symptoms of the disease. The decision was made, in part, to help labs clear the backlog of test samples, which at its highest grew to more than 92,000.
Health experts have cautioned the change could result in artificially deflated new daily case numbers this week.
More to come
With files from Lucas Powers
