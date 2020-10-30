Ontario confirms 896 more COVID-19 cases, 7-day average climbs above 900
Current 7-day average of about 909 is highest at any point in pandemic
Ontario reported another 896 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, as the seven-day average of daily cases climbed above 900 for the first time in the pandemic.
The newly confirmed cases were mostly found in four public health units:
- Toronto: 314
- Peel Region: 173
- York Region: 115
- Ottawa: 92
The seven-day average, which now stands at about 909, is a helpful measure because it limits noise in the data, offering a clearer picture of longer-term trends in new cases rather than day to day comparisons. So far this week, every day has seen more new infections than the same day last week.
More to come.
With files from Lucas Powers
