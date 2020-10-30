Ontario confirms 896 more COVID-19 cases, 7-day average climbs above 900

Ontario reported another 896 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, as the seven-day average of daily cases climbed above 900 for the first time in the pandemic.

The newly confirmed cases were mostly found in four public health units:

Toronto: 314

Peel Region: 173

York Region: 115

Ottawa: 92

The seven-day average, which now stands at about 909, is a helpful measure because it limits noise in the data, offering a clearer picture of longer-term trends in new cases rather than day to day comparisons. So far this week, every day has seen more new infections than the same day last week.

