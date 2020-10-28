Ontario confirms 834 new COVID-19 cases, testing far below capacity for 3rd day

Premier Doug Ford is scheduled to hold a news conference beginning at 1:30 p.m. at Queen's Park. Ford's office says he will be joined by several members of cabinet, including the ministers of municipal affairs and housing, long-term care, education and infrastructure.

You can watch it live in this story.

Ontario reported another 834 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, driving the seven-day average up to a new high while the number of tests being processed stayed well below capacity for a third day.

Consistent with recent months, most of the newly confirmed cases in today's report were found in four public health units:

Toronto: 299

Peel Region: 186

York Region: 121

Ottawa: 76

The seven-day average of new daily cases, a measure that helps limit noise in the data to provide a clearer picture of longer-term trends, rose to 886. That's the highest the average has been at any point in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ontario's labs processed just 30,010 tests for the novel coronavirus, despite capacity for around 45,000 daily.

The relatively low number of tests means there was, roughly, a 2.8 per cent positivity rate, down from yesterday's record high of about 3.45 per cent but still above the threshold for serious concern (2.5 per cent), according to Ontario's own public health standards.

More positively, however, after several consecutive days of a markedly lower number of samples being collected for processing, some 41,000 were taken since the last provincial update. That suggests that the level of tests being processed could potentially rebound by tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the number of people in Ontario hospitals with confirmed cases of COVID-19 stayed steady at 312. Those being treated in intensive care dropped by four down to 71, and the number of patients on ventilators fell slightly to 51.

Five more COVID-19-linked deaths were added to the province's toll, which now stands at 3,108.

Ontario has now seen 72,885 confirmed cases of the illness since the first was reported on January 25. About 85 per cent of all cases were resolved.

There are currently 7,474 confirmed, active infections of the novel coronavirus provincewide, a new record high.

(Note: All of the figures used in this story are found in the Ministry of Health's daily update, which includes data from up until 4 p.m. the previous day. The number of cases for any particular region on a given day may differ from what is reported by the local public health unit, which often avoid lag times found in the provincial system.)