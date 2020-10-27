Ontario reports 827 new COVID-19 cases, testing levels drop to about half of capacity

Ontario reported 827 more cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, while the province's labs processed fewer than 24,000 tests.

Toronto saw 355 new cases, while Peel Region recorded 169 and York region 89.

According to public health officials, Ontario currently has laboratory capacity for about 45,000 tests daily. Fewer than 30,000 tests were completed on each of the last two days.

The new case numbers come after a record-breaking weekend and 7-day average, which health officials said was partially to blame on Thanksgiving and other large gatherings.

Experts and officials have been warning about "pandemic fatigue" for months, in which people who are sick of following the rules embrace riskier behaviour in order to see friends and family or do beloved activities.

Dr. Isaac Bogoch, an infectious disease specialist at Toronto General Hospital, told CBC on Tuesday that with a long winter ahead, it remains a major concern.

What's needed, he said, is "messaging of how you can create safer spaces so people can do the things that they like to do, stay physically active, connect with others, enjoy themselves."

North York General Hospital outbreak

Another Toronto hospital has declared a COVID-19 outbreak after two staff members in its surgical program tested positive for the virus.

North York General Hospital says both cases appear to be linked, and it will postpone non-emergency surgeries for the time being to limit the risk of infection.

The hospital says there are no patient cases connected to the outbreak so far.

Several other hospitals have been dealing with outbreaks of the novel coronavirus, which are generally defined as at least two health-care-related cases within a 14-day period.