Ontario reports record 978 new COVID-19 cases

Ontario reported 978 new cases on Saturday, the most cases on a single day since the outbreak began in late January.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said the majority of the new cases are concentrated in Toronto, which once again led the way with 348 new cases. Another 170 cases were reported in Peel Region, followed by 141 in York Region and 89 in Durham.

Saturday's count of new cases surpasses the previous high of 939, which was reported on Oct. 9.

