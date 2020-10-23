Ontario reports 826 new COVID-19 cases, 9 more deaths

Ontario reported an additional 826 cases of COVID-19 on Friday and nine more deaths connected to the illness.

The new deaths mean that 49 people with infections of the novel coronavirus have died in the last eight days.

The seven-day average of new daily cases, a measure that helps limits noise in the data, continued its upward trend to 778, the second-highest it's been since the resurgence of COVID-19 in Ontario began in early August.

Today's newly confirmed cases are once again concentrated mostly in four public health units:

Toronto: 292

Peel: 186

Ottawa: 87

York: 72

A handful of other areas saw double-digit increases as well:

Durham Region: 38

Halton Region: 34

Eastern Ontario: 19

Hamilton: 15

Waterloo Region: 13

Middlesex-London: 10

There are currently 6,474 confirmed, actives cases of COVID-19 provincewide, a new record-high.

Hospitalizations also rose slightly, up six to 276. Of those patients, 78 are being treated in intensive care and 47 are on ventilators.

Meanwhile, the province's labs processed slightly more than 40,000 tests. Public health officials are scheduled to provide an update to media on Ontario's testing strategy later this morning.

(Note: All of the figures used in this story are found in the Ministry of Health's daily update, which includes data from up until 4 p.m. the previous day. The number of cases for any particular region on a given day may differ from what is reported by the local public health unit, which often avoid lag times found in the provincial system.)

7 Toronto hospitals with COVID-19 outbreaks

Sunnybrook has joined a growing list of hospitals in Toronto that have declared outbreaks of COVID-19.

A spokesman for Sunnybrook says five cases have been identified in a surgical unit at the hospital.

Craig DuHamel says three cases were discovered through "regular surveillance," which led to broader testing and the discovery of two more.

DuHamel says all five people are asymptomatic, and one of them has been discharged from hospital.

Sunnybrook is one of at least six other Toronto hospitals that are dealing with outbreaks, which are generally defined as at least two health-care-related cases within a 14-day period.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said Thursday that it's "concerning" whenever there's an outbreak in a health-care setting, and the province is ready to provide support if needed.