Ontario reports 790 more COVID-19 cases, testing still below target

Ontario reported another 790 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, while testing levels remain considerably below the government's target.

As has consistently been seen through the last two months or so, the newly confirmed cases were found primarily in four public health units:

Toronto: 321

Peel Region: 157

York Region: 76

Ottawa: 57

All four areas were moved back into a modified version of Stage 2 of the province's COVID-19 recovery for 28 days earlier this month.

The seven-day average of new daily cases now sits at about 753:

According to Minister of Health Christine Elliott, the province's labs processed slightly more than 32,600 test samples for the novel coronavirus yesterday. Both Elliott and Premier Doug Ford have said there is currently capacity for up to 50,000 tests daily, and the province had hoped to be consistently meeting that threshold by mid-October.

On Tuesday, Ford said that a backlog of tests that previously ballooned to more than 92,000 has been cleared, but that fewer people are showing up to be tested at assessment centres. Ontario moved to an appointment-only system on Oct. 6.

There have been a total of 66,686 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario since the outbreak began in late January. Of those, about 86 per cent are considered resolved.

There are currently 6,299 confirmed, active infections provincewide, a new record high.

Nine new deaths were added to the toll today, pushing it to 3,062.

Meanwhile, the number of people in Ontario hospitals with confirmed cases of the illness fell by 14 down to 260. There is also one fewer patient being treated in intensive care, for a total of 71. Those on ventilators, however, increased by four up to 49.

All of the figures used in this story are found in the Ministry of Health's daily update, which includes data from up until 4 p.m. the previous day. The number of cases for any particular region on a given day may differ from what is reported by the local public health unit, which often avoid lag times in the provincial system.

