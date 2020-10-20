Ontario reports 821 new cases of COVID-19, 2nd-most since resurgence began in August
Health Minister Christine Elliott says 327 of the additional cases are in Toronto, while 136 are in Peel Region and 79 are in Ottawa.
Just 24,049 tests were processed, the fewest since Sept. 9
Ontario is reporting 821 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the second-most on a single day since a resurgence of the illness began in the province in mid-August.
The new case count is the highest number the province has seen in the second wave, since 939 cases were reported on Oct. 9.
Also notable, Elliott says just over 24,000 tests were performed — the lowest number of tests Ontario has processed since early September.
