Ontario reports a record-high 732 new COVID-19 cases
Ontario reports a record-high 732 new COVID-19 cases

Ontario reported 732 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, a new single-day record in the province.

Majority of cases concentrated in Toronto, Ottawa and Peel Region

CBC News ·
Ontario's network of labs processed more than 40,000 test samples for the novel coronavirus yesterday. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Toronto saw the most new cases with 323, though Health Minister Christine Elliott noted that some cases confirmed in the spring were included in today's number due to a data review by Toronto Public Health.

Meanwhile, Ottawa recorded 141 more cases and Peel 111.

About 58 per cent of the newly confirmed infections are in people under 40 years old, Elliot noted.

With files from Lucas Powers

