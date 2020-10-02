Ontario reports a record-high 732 new COVID-19 cases
Ontario reported 732 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, a new single-day record in the province.
Majority of cases concentrated in Toronto, Ottawa and Peel Region
Ontario reported 732 additional cases of COVID-19 on Friday, a new single-day record in the province.
Toronto saw the most new cases with 323, though Health Minister Christine Elliott noted that some cases confirmed in the spring were included in today's number due to a data review by Toronto Public Health.
Meanwhile, Ottawa recorded 141 more cases and Peel 111.
About 58 per cent of the newly confirmed infections are in people under 40 years old, Elliot noted.
More to come.
With files from Lucas Powers
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.