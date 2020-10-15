Ontario reports 783 new COVID-19 cases, majority in GTA

Ontario reported an additional 783 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, with nearly as many more cases marked resolved.

The newly confirmed infection in today's update are again mainly concentrated in four public health units:

Toronto: 239

Peel Region: 136

York Region: 127 (A new record-high for the area)

Ottawa: 89

Toronto has consistently seen the most new daily cases throughout the pandemic, however Ottawa currently has the worst per-capita rate of COVID-19 cases in the province, according to Public Health Ontario officials.

Other public health units that logged double-digit increases in new cases of the illness include:

Durham Region: 40

Halton Region: 28

Eastern Ontario: 23

Hamilton: 19

Niagara Region: 19

Simcoe Muskoka: 15

Waterloo Region: 13

Brant County: 12

Thursday marks the first in more than a week that the seven-day average of new daily cases has decreased, moving from about 781 yesterday to 779 today, though it has been trending consistently upward since a low in mid-August.

Some 109 of the new cases in today's provincial report are school-related, including 55 students, 17 staff and 37 people who were not identified as either. There have been 1,145 cases connected to schools across Ontario since the academic year began.

A total of 451 of the province's 4,828 publicly-funded schools, or about 9.34 per cent, have reported at least one case of COVID-19. Five schools are currently closed due to the illness.

Meanwhile, the province's labs processed 39,9612 tests, a notable increase over yesterday's figure but still well below the mid-October target of 50,000 per day set by the health ministry last month.

Some 26,558 samples are still in the queue waiting to be completed, meaning that more than 49,700 tests were taken since the last update — possibly an indication that overall testing levels are rebounding after Ontario shifted to an appointment-only system.

The number of patients in Ontario hospitals with confirmed cases of COVID-19 took a relatively steep jump, increasing by 22 to 253. However both the number of people being treated in intensive care units and with ventilators both fell slightly, by two and four, respectively, and now sit at 62 and 31.

The province's death toll from the illness grew by five and is now 3,022.

There have been a total of 62,196 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Ontario since the outbreak began in late January. Of those, 53,291 are considered resolved, including 779 in today's report.

There are currently some 5,883 confirmed, active cases of COVID-19 provincewide, down from the record-high of 5,946 but still more than at any point in the spring.

All of the figures used in this story are found in the Ministry of Health's daily update, which includes data from up until 4 p.m. the previous day. The number of cases for any particular region on a given day may differ from what is reported by the local public health unit, which often avoid lag times in the provincial system.

More to come.