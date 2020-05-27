Ford to speak as number of active COVID-19 cases in Ontario reaches record high

Premier Doug Ford is scheduled to hold a news conference beginning at 1 p.m. in Toronto. Ford's office says he will be joined by Prabmeet Sarkaria, minister of small business and red tape reduction.

Ontario reported 746 additional cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, as well as 807 from yesterday, as the number of confirmed, active cases in the province reaches a new record high.

New daily case counts for both today and Monday were reported simultaneously this morning, as the province does not provide updates on stat holidays.

The average daily number of new cases of the illness continued its steep climb and is now at 761.4. The figure has increased on each of the last eight days, and has been trending steadily upward since a low in mid-August.

New cases from both days are once again concentrated in a handful of public health units, including:

Toronto: 303 on Monday; 311 on Tuesday

Peel Region: 159 on Monday; 135 on Tuesday

Ottawa: 119 on Monday; 116 on Tuesday

York Region: 56 on Monday; 42 on Tuesday

Other regions that saw double-digit increases on both days include:

Hamilton: 34 on Monday; 15 on Tuesday

Halton Region: 20 on Monday; 29 on Tuesday

Middlesex-London: 29 on Monday; 13 on Tuesday

The province's network of labs processed more than 67,700 tests over the same two days, while the backlog is down to 24,240 — likely the result of fewer tests being collected on weekends. That means Ontario is dealing with a positivity rate of roughly 2.3 per cent in the same period.

Positivity rate is among the key indicators experts say the public should keep an eye on amid the pandemic. You can read more about that here.

The number of people in Ontario hospitals with confirmed cases of COVID-19 has similarly continued its upward trend and is now at 230, up from a low of about 32 in mid-August. At least 60 of those people are being treated in intensive care, while 34 are on ventilators.

The number of confirmed, active cases of COVID-19 in Ontario continues to climb and hit a new record high of 5,946 today. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)

Ontario also added 12 additional COVID-19-linked deaths in the two-day period, and the cumulative toll now sits at 3,017.

The province has seen a total of 60,692 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the outbreak began in late January. Of those, slightly more than 85 per cent are considered resolved.

There are currently 5,946 confirmed, active cases of the illness in Ontario, a new record high.

All of the figures used in this story are found in the Ministry of Health's daily update, which includes data from up until 4 p.m. the previous day. The number of cases for any particular region on a given day may differ from what is reported by the local public health unit, which often avoid lag times in the provincial system.

Red Cross help as number of LTC home outbreaks rises

Meanwhile, the provincial government is working to decide which of Ontario's long-term care homes will receive assistance from the Canadian Red Cross as the second wave of the pandemic takes hold.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Long-Term Care says the province will be finalizing details of the deployment over the coming days.

On Sunday, the federal government announced it had approved a request from Ontario to send the Red Cross to seven long-term care facilities in Ottawa.

The federal minister of public safety, Bill Blair, tweeted that the organization would "help assess and stabilize the situation" in the homes.

Provincial data show 66 long-term care homes currently have outbreaks of COVID-19.