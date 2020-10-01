Ontario reports 538 new COVID-19 cases, with almost 70% in GTA

Ontario reported another 538 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, with nearly 70 per cent of those concentrated in the Greater Toronto Area.

Toronto proper saw the most with 229. Meanwhile Peel and York regions reported 101 and 43, respectively.

Ottawa also confirmed an additional 66 infections of the novel coronavirus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said that about 60 per cent of cases in today's update are in people under 40 years old. The news comes one day after provincial health officials said that an increase in infections in younger people are starting to "spillover" into older demographics.

