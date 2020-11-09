Ontario reports 1,242 new COVID-19 cases, new testing centres coming to Peel Region

Ontario reported another 1,242 cases of COVID-19 this morning, the second-most on a single day after a new record-high number yesterday.

The total includes 483 cases in Toronto, 279 in Peel Region, 107 in York Region, 74 in Ottawa and 57 in Hamilton.

The newly confirmed cases push the province's seven-day average — a measure that helps provide a clearer picture of long-term trends — to 1,106, the highest it's been since the novel coronavirus outbreak began in late January.

The additional cases come as the province's labs processed about 28,400 tests, just over half of existing capacity and nowhere near the mid-November goal of 68,000 daily. That translates into a roughly 4.4 per cent positivity rate on tests yesterday.

The province also reported 13 more deaths linked to the illness, bringing the death toll to 3,249.

Meanwhile, the Ontario government said this morning it is increasing testing, contact tracing, and hospital resources in Peel Region as COVID-19 rates surge there.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said three new testing centres and a mobile testing unit will be established in Brampton starting this week.

At a morning news conference, Elliott said the province is also providing 70 more contact tracers to the region's health unit, and funding for 234 additional hospital beds.

Peel is currently the only region in the red category of the province's new COVID-19 restrictions system, meaning indoor capacity at local restaurants and gyms is capped at 10 people, among other things.

But Peel's medical officer of health Dr. Lawrence Loh said Saturday that stricter measures were needed and called on residents to limit contacts to members of their household and essential supports.

