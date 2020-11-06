Brampton could see tighter COVID-19 restrictions stay in place, source says

The Ontario government will consider keeping stricter COVID-19 safety measures in place in Brampton for now, as the rest of the region is set to see some restrictions eased tomorrow, a government source said Friday.

Peel Region was forced into a modified version of Stage 2, which saw indoor dining prohibited and fitness centres closed, on Oct. 11. It was joined by Toronto and Ottawa the same day, and York Region one week later.

Earlier this week, the province rolled out its new tiered, colour-coded COVID-19 restriction framework and said that Peel, York and Ottawa would move into the orange "restrict" category, which does not include any closures of businesses, on Saturday. Toronto is scheduled to join the other regions next week.

Certain key criteria for loosening restrictions, however, are still above dangerous levels in Brampton. The rate of new COVID-19 cases daily is about 170 per 100,000 people, and the city-wide test positivity rate is around 11 per cent.

Dr. Lawrence Loh, Peel's medical officer of health, wrote to the government this morning to ask that Brampton be held back from moving into the orange category, the source said.

Speaking to CBC News earlier this week, the medical director and division head of critical care for the William Osler Health System in Peel said the novel coronavirus is showing "explosive growth" in Brampton "in spite of the measures from four weeks ago.

"Relaxing the restrictions on gyms bars and restaurants is totally inappropriate and dangerous," said Dr. Brooks Fallis.

