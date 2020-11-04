Ontario reports 987 new COVID-19 cases, 7-day average tops 972

Premier Doug Ford is scheduled to hold a news conference beginning at 1 p.m. in Minden Hills. Ford's office says he will be joined by several cabinet members, including the minister of finance.

Ontario reported 987 more cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and 16 additional deaths linked to the illness, the most on a single day since a resurgence of infections began in late summer.

The newly confirmed cases push the seven-day average to slightly more than 972, the highest at any point during the pandemic. The seven-day average is a measure that helps to provide a clearer picture of longer-term trends in daily case counts, rather than day to day comparisons.

Toronto recorded 319 new cases, the most of any public health unit. Peel Region saw another 299, and York Region 85.

Peel and York are currently in the final stretch of a 28-day modified Stage 2, but on Saturday both will instead move to the province's "restrict" category, corresponding with the orange level of risk in the new system rolled out by the government yesterday.

Toronto will follow Peel and York into the same category one week later. Some health experts who spoke to CBC News, however, cautioned that the colour-coded framework sets thresholds for imposing further COVID-19 public health measures too high.

Durham Region, meanwhile, confirmed 62 more infections.

Other areas that saw double-digit increases include:

Ottawa: 48

Halton Region: 47

Hamilton: 32

Simcoe Muskoka: 25

Waterloo Region: 21

Niagara: 16

Another 945 cases were marked resolved in today's report.There are currently some 8,321 confirmed, active infections provincewide.

The new cases reported today come as the province's labs completed 28,567 tests for the novel coronavirus, a third straight day with fewer than 30,000 tests. The current capacity is about 50,000 daily, and provincial health officials said this week there is now a target to build capacity for 100,000 laboratory tests daily by mid-December, in addition to about 100,000 rapid tests scheduled to be deployed to priority groups starting this month.

The province also added 16 more deaths to its official COVID-19 toll, which now stands at 3,182. Thirty-seven people with COVID-19 have died in Ontario so far this week, while the seven-day average of deaths climbed slightly above 10 with today's figures.

Further, the number of people in Ontario hospitals with confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose to 367, the most so far during the second wave of the illness. During the spring peak, more than 1,000 patients with COVID-19 were in hospital.

Of the 367 current patients, 75 are being treated in intensive care and 44 are on ventilators.