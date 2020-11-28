Ontario reports 1,822 new COVID-19 cases, 29 more deaths
The newly confirmed infections push the seven-day average up to 1,523, the highest it has been since the outbreak began in late January.
3,624 people with COVID-19 have died in Ontario since late January
Ontario reported another 1,822 cases of COVID-19 and 29 more deaths linked to the illness on Saturday.
The numbers come after the province set a single-day record for new cases on Friday.
Ontario's network of labs processed 55,086 test samples for the novel coronavirus and reported a test positivity rate of 3.4 per cent.
The additional deaths in Saturday's update push the official toll to 3,624. So far this month, 479 people with COVID-19 have died in the province.
With files from Lucas Powers
