Ontario reports 1,822 new COVID-19 cases, 29 more deaths

Ontario reported another 1,822 cases of COVID-19 and 29 more deaths linked to the illness on Saturday.

The newly confirmed infections push the seven-day average up to 1,523, the highest it has been since the outbreak began in late January.

The numbers come after the province set a single-day record for new cases on Friday.

Ontario's network of labs processed 55,086 test samples for the novel coronavirus and reported a test positivity rate of 3.4 per cent.

The additional deaths in Saturday's update push the official toll to 3,624. So far this month, 479 people with COVID-19 have died in the province.

More to come.