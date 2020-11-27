Ontario reports record-high 1,855 new COVID-19 cases
Ontario reported another 1,855 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday while its labs processed more than 58,000 tests, both single-day records by considerable margins.
The new cases include 517 in Peel Region, 494 in Toronto, 189 in York Region and 130 in Halton Region.
They push the seven-day average of daily cases to 1,489.
The province also recorded 20 more deaths linked to the illness.
More to come.
With files from Lucas Powers
