Ontario reports 1,478 new COVID-19 cases, with 572 in Peel Region
Ontario reported another 1,478 cases of COVID-19 and 21 more deaths linked to the illness on Thursday.
Province also reported 21 more deaths linked to the illness
Ontario reported another 1,478 cases of COVID-19 and 21 more deaths linked to the illness on Thursday.
The new cases include 572 in Peel, a single-day record for the region, as well as 356 in Toronto and 111 in York.
They drive the seven-day average up to 1,423 after two days of declines.
Ontario's network of labs processed 47,576 test samples for the novel coronavirus and reported a provincewide test positivity rate of 3.9 per cent.
The province's official death toll now sits at 3,575.
More to come.
With files from Lucas Powers
