Ontario reports 1,478 new COVID-19 cases, with 572 in Peel Region

Ontario reported another 1,478 cases of COVID-19 and 21 more deaths linked to the illness on Thursday.

The new cases include 572 in Peel, a single-day record for the region, as well as 356 in Toronto and 111 in York.

They drive the seven-day average up to 1,423 after two days of declines.

Ontario's network of labs processed 47,576 test samples for the novel coronavirus and reported a provincewide test positivity rate of 3.9 per cent.

The province's official death toll now sits at 3,575.

