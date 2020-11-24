Data error means Ontario reports just 1,009 new COVID-19 cases, almost half in Toronto
Ontario reported 1,009 more cases of COVID-19 this morning, an artificially low number resulting from a data error that affected daily counts today and yesterday.
Reporting error means today's total case count is artificially low
Ontario reported 1,009 more cases of COVID-19 Tuesday morning, an artificially low number resulting from a data error that affected daily counts today and yesterday.
A spokesperson for Health Minister Christine Elliott said that yesterday's figure of 1,589 cases (which appeared to be a record high) inadvertently included eight-and-a-half extra hours worth of data from Nov. 22, meaning the total count was inflated. Today's number adjusts for the mistake.
The new cases include 497 in Toronto, 175 in Peel Region and 118 in York Region.
More to come.
With files from Lucas Powers
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.