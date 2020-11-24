Data error means Ontario reports just 1,009 new COVID-19 cases, almost half in Toronto

Ontario reported 1,009 more cases of COVID-19 Tuesday morning, an artificially low number resulting from a data error that affected daily counts today and yesterday.

A spokesperson for Health Minister Christine Elliott said that yesterday's figure of 1,589 cases (which appeared to be a record high) inadvertently included eight-and-a-half extra hours worth of data from Nov. 22, meaning the total count was inflated. Today's number adjusts for the mistake.

The new cases include 497 in Toronto, 175 in Peel Region and 118 in York Region.

More to come.