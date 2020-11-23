Ontario reports record-high 1,589 new COVID-19 cases as Toronto, Peel lock down

Ontario reported 1,589 more cases of COVID-19 on Monday, another single-day record as Toronto and Peel Region move into a second lockdown.

The new cases include 336 in Toronto, 535 in Peel and 205 in York Region. They drive the seven-day average up to 1,423 after six consecutive days of increases.

Other public health units that saw double-digit increases in today's update were:

Waterloo Region: 83

Hamilton: 61

Windsor: 56

Halton Region: 53

Durham Region: 41

Ottawa: 40

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph: 30

Simcoe Muskoka: 25

Niagara Region: 24

Brant County: 16

Thunder Bay: 16

Middlesex-London: 13

[Note: All of the figures used in this story are found in the Ministry of Health's daily update, which includes data from up until 4 p.m. the previous day. The number of cases for any particular region on a given day may differ from what is reported by the local public health unit, which often avoid lag times in the provincial system.]

The province also reported 19 additional deaths of people with the illness, pushing the official death toll to 3,505. So far this month, 360 people with COVID-19 have died in Ontario.

Meanwhile, Toronto and Peel Region have entered the most restrictive tier of Ontario's pandemic protection plan.

It means that for at least the next 28 days, non-essential retailers can only offer curbside pickup, while restaurants are closed to all but takeout and delivery orders.

Personal services have also been forced to close, but schools and child-care centres remain open.

Premier Doug Ford announced the move on Friday, but it didn't come into effect until 12:01 a.m. today.

That gave residents of Toronto and Peel the chance to stock up over the weekend, and many did — flooding local malls, even as those facilities extended hours in an effort to prevent too many people from coming at once.

While Toronto and Peel face the strictest measures, other areas of the province are also seeing rules tighten.

Durham Region and Waterloo joined York Region in the red classification today. The rules limit restaurants, gyms and food courts to 10 indoor patrons with social distancing, with even tighter restrictions on private gatherings.

The areas around Huron, Perth, Simcoe, Muskoka, and Windsor-Essex have moved to the orange classification, which caps gatherings at staffed businesses to 50 people indoors, or four per table at restaurants.