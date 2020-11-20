Ontario reports 1,418 new COVID-19 cases as new restrictions expected in virus hotspots

Premier Doug Ford is scheduled to hold a news conference beginning at 3:30 p.m. at Queen's Park. Ford's office says he will be joined by several cabinet members, including the ministers of health and finance.

You can watch it live in this story.

Ontario is reporting 1,418 more cases of COVID-19 on Friday as Premier Doug Ford and his cabinet meet to decide on new restrictions in at least two public health units.

The new cases include 393 in Toronto, 400 in Peel Region and 168 in York Region. The province has now seen more than 100,000 confirmed cases of the illness since the first infection was reported in late January.

Ford is expected to announce more stringent public health measures in Toronto and Peel, and possibly in York as well, later today. Health officials and local politicians in Toronto and Peel have advocated and publicly supported additional, more far-reaching restrictions. Both areas are registering consistently high daily case counts and alarming test positivity rates. Local officials in York have instead pushed for very targeted measures.

Ontario's chief medical officer of health has made recommendations to Ford's cabinet, which is expected to make a decision this morning ahead of the afternoon news conference.

The other public health units that reported double-digit case increases today were:

Ottawa: 77

Durham: 46

Windsor: 45

Middlesex-London: 37

Hamilton: 36

Simcoe Muskoka: 33

Waterloo: 28

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph: 26

Niagara: 21

Grey Bruce: 21

The newly confirmed infections today push the seven-day average up to 1,373 after three straight days of declines.

They come as Ontario's labs processed 48,173 tests for the novel coronavirus, the most on a single day since Oct. 8. The network currently has capacity for up to 50,000 tests daily. The provincial government has said it hopes to expand capacity to 100,000 tests per day by mid-December.

Eight more people with COVID-19 have died, the province said, bringing the official death toll to 3,451.

Meanwhile, the provincial government said today that public health orders currently in effect across Ontario will stay in place for at least another month.

The province said the current orders under the Reopening Ontario Act will remain in force until Dec. 21.

Solicitor General Sylvia Jones said extending the orders will ensure the province can address the health crisis and deliver critical services such as health-care.