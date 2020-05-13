Ontario promises 4-hours of daily direct care for long-term care residents
More details to come in provincial budget later this week
The Ontario government is promising to establish a new standard that would see long-term care residents receive an average of four hours of direct care every day.
A senior government source not authorized to speak publicly says the province will announce its commitment to the standard today, with a pledge to have it achieved by 2024-2025.
The source says additional details will be laid out in the provincial budget later this week, and a long-term care staffing plan will be released next month.
The source says the province will need to hire "tens of thousands" more personal support workers, registered practical nurses and registered nurses in the coming years to provide the care.
The government says long-term care residents currently receive an average of 2.75 hours of direct care per day.
Health-care advocates and unions have long-pressed for a minimum four-hour standard of care to improve conditions in Ontario's long-term care homes.
