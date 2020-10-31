Ontario reports 1,210 new COVID-19 cases, 28 more deaths

Ontario reported another 1,210 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, and 28 more deaths linked to the illness.

The new cases include 361 in Peel Region, 346 in Toronto and 143 in York Region.

The figure today is down from 1,575 last Thursday, dropping the seven-day average to 1,369 — the lowest it has been since Nov. 13.

The new cases come as the province's labs processed 41,838 tests, for a positivity rate of 4.1 per cent.

It is unclear what effect the temporary closure of a major testing centre in Brampton on Monday and Tuesday may have had on the number of newly confirmed cases today. Damage from a wind storm forced William Osler Health System to shut down the assessment site South Fletcher's Sportsplex, though it reopened yesterday.

Meanwhile, there already appears to be confusion about how many doses of COVID-19 vaccine Ontario could get early next year.

Speaking at the provincial legislature yesterday, Health Minister Christine Elliott suggested that Ontario could receive up to 2.4 million doses for distribution between January and March. About 1.6 million of those would come from four million doses slated for Canada from Pfizer in that time, according to Elliott, while 800,000 would come from two million doses anticipated to come from Moderna.

Elliott stressed that Pfizer's vaccine, which the company said today has shown up to 95 per cent efficacy, must be stored at nearly –80 C, creating a huge logistical challenge. Moderna's vaccine, reported to be about 94.5 per cent effective based on preliminary data, must be kept at –20 C.

Ontario Health Minister says COVID-19 vaccines coming in early 2021:

Christine Elliott says the province will receive vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna between January and March.

While the vaccines have shown promise in clinical trials, the companies are still awaiting regulatory approval in the United States. Health Canada will also need to approve the vaccines before they are sent out across the country.

Elliott's comments made headlines, but it seems the federal government is unwilling to say whether her figures were correct. Asked for specifics during question period in Ottawa yesterday, federal Health Minister Patty Hadju was unable to provide any.

In a later interview with CTV's Power Play, Hadju's parliamentary secretary, Liberal MP Darren Fisher, said the federal government would work closely with provinces on rolling out successful vaccines, but that he was "not aware" of where Elliott "got her numbers.

"I am not sure what provinces have for possible numbers that might come forward depending on which contract yields a successful and approved by Health Canada, that is safe for Canadians, vaccine," Fisher said.

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said the province expects 1.6 million doses of Pfizer's vaccine and 800,000 doses of Moderna's, pending regulatory approval of both. (David Donnelly/CBC)

Asked about the apparent confusion, Elliott's office said her figures were based partly on discussions with her federal counterparts.

"Based on early conversations with the federal government, and using a per capita model, Ontario is expecting to receive 1.6 million doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and 800,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine between January and March," a spokesperson said in an email to CBC News.

"While a vaccine is still months away, there is light at the end of the tunnel."

Elliott is currently scheduled to appear at Premier Doug Ford's 1 p.m. news conference. It is expected she will be asked about the discrepancy between her comments and what Health Canada officials could confirm.