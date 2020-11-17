Ontario reports 1,249 new COVID-19 cases and 12 more deaths

Premier Doug Ford is scheduled to hold a news conference beginning at 1 p.m. at Queen's Park.

Ontario reported another 1,249 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and 12 more deaths linked to the illness.

The newly confirmed cases drove the seven-day average down to about 1,423, from 1,443 yesterday.

It is the second time in four days the seven-day average, a measure that helps provide a clearer picture of longer-term trends, has gone down after two straight weeks of steep upward climb.

However, the province's labs processed under 26,500 test samples for the novel coronavirus, far below the current capacity of about 50,000.

Toronto saw 569 more cases, more than double the 256 recorded in Peel Region and another record high for the city. York Region registered another 94 cases.

Other regions that saw double-digit increases include:

Durham Region: 69

Halton Region: 58

Waterloo: 42

Niagara: 27

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph: 22

Hamilton: 19

Simcoe Muskoka: 19

Windsor: 16

Ottawa: 11

Some 133 of the new cases are school-related, including 73 students, 23 staff and 37 people who are not identified. A total of 670, or about 13.88 per cent, of Ontario's 4,828 publicly-funded schools have reported at least one case. Yesterday, a Toronto high school declared an outbreak after 13 students tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

There are currently 12,923 confirmed, active cases of COVID-19 provincewide, the most at any time since the outbreak began in late January.

Meanwhile, the number of people in Ontario hospitals with confirmed infections continue to increase, up 29 to 529. Of those, 127 are being treated in intensive care and 75 are on ventilators.

The province's official COVID-19 death toll now sits at 3,383.

[Note: All of the figures used in this story are found in the Ministry of Health's daily update, which includes data from up until 4 p.m. the previous day. The number of cases for any particular region on a given day may differ from what is reported by the local public health unit, which often avoid lag times in the provincial system.]